A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a motorbike as she crossed a road in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl was seriously injured following the crash on Eckington Way in Halfway, in Sheffield.

The teen was crossing the road about 50 metres southwest of the junction with Rotherham Road North when she was hit by a black Benelli BN125 at around 3.10pm on Friday (Aug 23).

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition. The motorcycle rider stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Were you in the area at the time of the collision? We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened to come forward, and for anyone with any dashcam footage which could assist officers to send it to us.”