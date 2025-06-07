Glenn Goodman: Tributes to Special Constable shot by IRA on anniversary of death

Glenn Goodman died after being shot on the A64 near Tadcaster in 1992

North Yorkshire Police has paid tribute to a special constable who was gunned down by the IRA in 1992.

Glenn Goodman, 37, from Sherburn-in-Elmet, died after being shot on the A64 near Tadcaster on June 7, 32 years ago.

Special Constable Goodman had a ten month old son and had only been with North Yorkshire Police for eight months when he was killed.

The gunman, Paul Magee, made off through nearby villages and shot at another police car near Burton Salmon.

He evaded capture for four days but was later arrested near Pontefract and jailed.

Magee was released under the Good Friday agreement terms in 1999.

Posting on Facebook to mark the anniversary, North Yorkshire Police wrote: “In memory of SC Glenn Goodman

“On this day, 7 June, in 1992, Special Constable Glenn Goodman was on patrol near Tadcaster with another officer. They were shot, and Glenn, aged 37, was fatally wounded.

“We will never forget him.”

A memorial to Special Constable Goodman is maintained on the A64.