Golcar collision: Driver arrested after seven-year-old boy is hit and killed by a BMW in Yorkshire

A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Huddersfield, police have confirmed.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:29 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened in Longfield Avenue, Golcar at about 6pm on Wednesday (30 August) when a black BMW X4 was in collision with a child pedestrian.

"The seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"The driver of the vehicle, a male in his thirties, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody at this time.

Longfield Avenue, Golcar, HuddersfieldLongfield Avenue, Golcar, Huddersfield
"Media are requested to respect the privacy of the deceased’s family at what will clearly be a very difficult time for them.

"The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the incident and is asking for any witnesses to the collision, or what happened prior to it, to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1378 of 30 August.”

The announcement comes on the same day that a driver pleaded guilty to causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in the village of Sutton-on-Craven, near Keighley, after striking him with his van.

George Lewis was walking home from cricket training with his father when the collision occurred in September 2021.

Luke Widdop, 51, admitted causing death by careless driving and drug driving and will be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court in October.

And earlier this month nine-year-old Alice Williams died after being hit by a car as she used a pedestrian crossing in Savile Park, Halifax, with her family. A 53-year-old man was arrested.