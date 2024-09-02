Good Samaritan who clung to bonnet of handbag thief's car seriously injured as police launch appeal
At around 2:15pm on Sunday September 1, it is reported that a woman was robbed of her handbag by a man in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way, Castleford.
The man is reported to have got into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a woman, police said.
A man jumped onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
However, the vehicle was driven to Lumley Street, Castleford, with the man still holding onto the vehicle, before he fell and suffered broken bones.
Both suspects left the scene in the vehicle, police said.
Following further enquiries, a 44-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and are currently in custody.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed or has dashcam or CCTV footage of any part of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240476217.