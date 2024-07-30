Goodison Boulevard in Doncaster: Tributes to father-of-two killed in Yorkshire crash
Father-of-two Aiden Allen, aged 31, died after a car he was a passenger in crashed in Goodison Boulevard in Doncaster on Sunday, July 28.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Mr Allen family said said: “Aiden was a loved son, brother and uncle. He was a proud dad to James, seven, and Tommy, five.
“The boys were his world and he was theirs, he was so proud of them both and spent most weekends taking them to football and was so proud of their achievements.
“As his brothers and sisters we feel like we’re missing the middle piece of the five-piece puzzle.
“Aiden was an amazing father and a kind, caring and extremely loyal member of a family who are now very broken. We will forever miss him and cherish the time we had with him.”