Goole incident: Police now say woman was sexually assaulted after closing investigation

The victim reported that the 'nasty' attack had taken place near Swinefleet Road in Old Goole, close to the River Ouse, in the early hours of Sunday February 6 and two men were initially sought.

Yet police later confirmed that after enquiries including CCTV footage analysis and door-to-door questioning, they were satisfied that no offence had been committed.

However on Thursday the force confirmed the investigation was active again and released a CCTV image of a witness seen in the area at the time, though the man is not thought to have been involved.

The man captured on the CCTV footage is not a suspect

The latest statement read: "In the early hours of Sunday 6 February, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in the Swinefleet Road area of Goole.

"While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we’d like to reassure the community that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in Humberside, and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Detective Inspector Richard Sage said, “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and we continue to support the woman as we conduct our enquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything that might help to come forward. We are now specifically appealing for a person, captured on CCTV shortly before 1am near the Co-op, to get in touch. They are shown on this grainy CCTV image wearing light trousers/jeans and a dark jacket.

“I want to make it clear that this person could be a potential witnesses and is not believed to be in any way involved in the incident.”