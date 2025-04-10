'We just want justice' - Daughter pays tribute to 'kind soul' killed in hit and run

A daughter has paid tribute to her ‘gentle, funny and kind’ father who was killed in a hit and run earlier this month.

Graham Slinn, 81, was hit by a dark blue Volkswagen Golf on the A57 at Todwick, near Rotherham, at around 3.15pm on April 4.

Emergency services attended and treated Graham, but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, and police are still trying to track down the car. It is thought the Volkswagen Golf will have damage to its front bumper, pasenger side headlight and wing mirror.

In a statement released via South Yorkshire Police, one of Graham’s daughters paid tribute to her father, while also making a heartfelt appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward.

She said: “He was my dad. My mum’s husband. Grandad. Friend. Kind soul. He was 81 and deeply loved by so many.

“Dad grew up in Gleadless and worked hard all his life — as a scaffolder, then later as a carer for adults with learning disabilities. He and my mum even shared our home with the people he cared for. That’s who he was.

The victim of an alleged hit-and-run on the A57 Todwick has been named as Graham Slinn, 81, as police continue to hunt a damaged blue Volkswagen Golf that may have been involved in the collision. | SYP

“Always giving, always helping — from mowing the neighbour’s lawn to rescuing stray animals, to lighting up a room with his singing at karaoke.

“He was gentle. Funny. Kind to his core. And now he’s gone.

“He and my mum were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Now she faces silence, heartbreak, and a future without the man who made her laugh every day.

“If you know anything — anything at all — about that car or the person driving it, please come forward. You might think it’s not important, but it could make all the difference.

“We just want justice because if someone could do this to my dad, they could do it to yours too.”

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop and have been released on police bail.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice. He remains in police custody.

Police are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or the vehicle before or after, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 544 of April 4.