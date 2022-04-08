Grimesthorpe Road murder: Police name man, 31, stabbed to death on Sheffield street

Richard Dentith, 31, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am on April 7.

A postmortem examination carried out yesterday evening concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

Three men, aged 33, 49 and 58, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

DCI Phil Etheridge said of South Yorkshire Police said: “I would ask that anyone with any information about Mr Dentith’s death, or who saw anything even slightly suspicious on Wednesday evening, contact us immediately. We are working tirelessly to get answers for his family and even the smallest piece of information could help.

“The large cordon around the scene will now be released, however uniformed officers will remain in the area conducting CCTV and door to door enquiries.

“If you do wish to report something, there are numerous ways you can contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 112 of 7 April. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.