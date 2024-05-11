Grimethorpe: Police release update after residents evacuated from homes by army

Police have released an update after residents were evacuated from their homes in Barnsley.

The small cordon surrounding three properties on Brierley Road in the Grimethorpe area of Barnsley has now been fully removed as officers conclude their searches, South Yorkshire Police said.

Local residents who were originally evacuated have now been able to home after a number of suspicious items were removed and the area was made safe by colleagues from the army’s EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team.

All roads in the area fully reopened on Thursday May 9 and on Friday May 10, the remaining cordon surrounding three properties in Brierley Road was also taken down.

Ian Claughton, 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of a firearm and being concerned with production of Class B drugs.

Ian Claughton has also been charged with setting a man trap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

They both appeared at Sheffield Magistrates court on Friday May 10, police confirmed.

Ian Claughton has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on June 7.