A Yorkshire Dales driver who deliberately struck a woman with his pick-up as she attempted to protect children riding ponies has been jailed.

Jack David Brown, 27, of Hunton, was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger when he came across the group on horseback on Leyburn Road in January 2022.

A woman in her 50s walking at the rear of the three children riding ponies waved her arms at Brown to try and get him to slow down as he approached at speed, revving the engine.

Yet he intentionally nudged her with his vehicle and she fell over, breaking her back.

Jack David Brown

Brown has now been jailed for two years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, careless driving and breaching a restraining order. He was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

After hitting the victim as she had tried to get back onto the side of the road, Brown drove off without stopping. He claimed she had ‘thrown herself’ at his pick-up, but later changed his plea to guilty.

PC Mike McVay of North Yorkshire Police said: “Only responsible and safe drivers should have a driving licence. This is a privilege that has rightly been taken away from Jack Brown for a considerable time, as well as his liberty while he serves his prison sentence.

“His aggressive and dangerous driving caused serious injury to the victim. He also could so easily have placed the three children, the ponies and the other person who was with the group at great risk of injury or worse.

“I hope he and other drivers learn from this incident and the outcome at court. Dangerous driving will not be tolerated on our roads.”