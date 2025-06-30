Police are appealing for information after a young girl was sexually assaulted by a group of teenage boys in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on June 15 at the allotments near Selby canal.

A statement from the force said the boys, who were around 13 years old, lured her to the allotments before sexually assaulting her by kissing her and trying to remove her clothing.

The girl quickly left the area after the attack.

The statement said: “We’re appealing for information to help identify the boys who are described as white, with non-local accents. One of the suspects is described as having short ginger hair, the second suspect has short blonde gelled hair and the third had black/dark gelled hair.

“All of the suspects were wearing sports type clothing and are believed to have been near the canal prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Nicola Knowles, referencing crime number 12250108245.