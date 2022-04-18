Group of child arsonists start second fire in Yorkshire woodland while firefighters are dealing with the first

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Stokesley fire crew in attendance near The Firs newbuilds extinguishing a fire started by children in woods. While fire crew extinguishing, same children have started a second fire consisting of pallets and aerosols. Police now present. Details passed."

The fire service also detailed an incident in Stockon-on-the-Forest, near York, yesterday in which crews had to gain access to a locked car to rescue a four-week-old baby who had accidentally become stuck inside.

Woodland off The Firs in Stokesley