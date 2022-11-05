Group of youths arrested after emergency service workers attacked in run up to Bonfire Night
A group of young people have been arrested after emergency service workers were attacked in Yorkshire.
A police car and fire engine were attacked in the Bradford Moor area in the run up to Bonfire night.
Four youths were arrested in connection.
All have been bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Inspector Paul Riley of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Assaults on emergency workers is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“We want everyone to have a safe and fun Bonfire Night but any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with appropriately and proportionately.”