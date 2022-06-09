Among the expensive items stolen in the burglary are five Rolex watches and designer handbags.
A Pinarello road bike and a Boppi road bike were also stolen in the burglary, which happened at around 5pm on May 13 at Stumperlowe Crescent Road in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a Louis Vuitton travel holdall, a Gucci suitcase and seven designer handbags: three Gucci, two Valentino, a Dior and an Yves Saint Laurent, were all stolen.
The force has released the video in the hope of speaking to the man, who it is thought can help them with their enquiries.
A statement said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage originally posted below as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"Do you recognise him? If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 801 of 14 May, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."