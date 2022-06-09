Among the expensive items stolen in the burglary are five Rolex watches and designer handbags.

A Pinarello road bike and a Boppi road bike were also stolen in the burglary, which happened at around 5pm on May 13 at Stumperlowe Crescent Road in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said a Louis Vuitton travel holdall, a Gucci suitcase and seven designer handbags: three Gucci, two Valentino, a Dior and an Yves Saint Laurent, were all stolen.

The man police want to speak to was seen loading items into a van while wearing a hi-vis jacket

The force has released the video in the hope of speaking to the man, who it is thought can help them with their enquiries.

A statement said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage originally posted below as they may be able to assist with enquiries.