Guisborough incident: Police charge woman with murder of two-year-old boy on North Yorkshire border

Daniel James Hodgson Green was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died following the incident in Guisborough.
Cleveland Police attended an address in Upper Garth Gardens at 10.07am on Wednesday February 2 following a report of a concern for safety.
The 39-year-old woman arrested, who has not been named, will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: “Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.
“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family.”
“This is an active case so police appeal to people to be careful with what they post on social media.”