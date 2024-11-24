Detectives are appealing for information after a gun was fired through the living room window of a house in Huddersfield on Friday (November 22).

At 10.22pm on Friday, police received a report of the incident at a home in Bridge Croft, Milnsbridge.

A suspect approached the property on a bicycle and discharged the weapon at the living room window causing damage, police said.

The occupants of the address were at home but were uninjured.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and the damage was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who saw the suspect arriving at or leaving the scene on a bicycle.

“We recognise that an incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Kirklees District to provide suitable reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting reference 13240637798 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat