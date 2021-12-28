Gypsy Queen murder: Killer on the loose after fatal stabbing at Yorkshire pub

Detectives launched a murder probe after a man named locally as Coley Byrne was fatally attacked at the Gypsy Queen pub, Beighton, at around 10pm on Sunday, December 26.

It is understood that violence flared in the pub on Drake House Lane, with reports of bottles and glasses being thrown, before it spilled onto the car park.

Coley, in his 20s, made his way back into the pub, where he was found to be seriously injured.

The Gypsy Queen pub

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

No arrests over the killing have yet been made.