Gypsy Queen stabbing: Police confirm young man has died after being attacked in Sheffield pub on Boxing Day

The victim was attacked in the Gypsy Queen on Drake House Lane in Beighton at around 10pm last night.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries and has not yet been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the altercation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man."