The cigarettes and tobacco, said to be worth £500,000, were seized from the Scott Street area this morning (Thursday) in a joint police operation with Hull Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), licensing officers and Trading Standards.

One man has been arrested and remains in custody said Humberside Police.

Two police vans were filled with illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a warrant in Hull this morning.

“This is not just a case of taking cheap tobacco off the streets. We do it to protect people and our communities. Operations such as these have been known to fund organised crime groups, with connections to modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

“I hope that this latest seizure of counterfeit and illicit tobacco products shows that we will take every avenue to disrupt those who are involved in this type of criminality.”

Trading Standards is now leading the investigation.

