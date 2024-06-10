Half Mile Green: Man dies following major incident on Leeds street as armed police and negotiators cordoned area
A police operation that was ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, has concluded with the man involved being taken to hospital in a critical condition and later pronounced dead, police confirmed.
At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a man at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.
A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.
At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices.
Officers found the man critically injured.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, police confirmed.
West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police conduct, which is a mandatory requirement in these circumstances, and it has declared an independent investigation.