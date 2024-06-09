Half Mile Green: Resident of street cordoned off by armed police and negotiators shocked by scene

A shocked resident of a street cordoned off by police after a man was spotted with what is believed to be a handgun has spoken of his shock at the ongoing scenes.

Armed police and negotiators are currently on a Leeds street which was cordoned off shortly after 12pm.

Officers were called to a domestic related incident at the property on Half Mile Green in Stanningley, Leeds shortly after 12pm on Sunday.

However, they withdrew after a man was seen holding what appeared to be a gun.

The man is the only person believed to be inside the property.

Armed police and negotiators cordoned off the street and residents were told to stay inside their homes nearby.

Police remained on the scene at 7pm on Sunday.

One resident of the street, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, described how a huge police presence descended on the street shortly after 12pm.

The road was quickly cordoned off and residents given instruction to stay inside their homes, the witness said.

It is not yet known how long the street will be cordoned off, with the incident still ongoing at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Pictures taken at the scene show many police vehicles including specialist units, with armed officers on the road.

"We’re still in our houses, we can’t open the doors”, the resident said.

The end of the street has been cordoned off and is being guarded by officers according to the witness.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.36pm today, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

“A cordon is currently in place and various emergency service resources, including police negotiators, are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“The male is the only person in the address and there is no risk to the wider community.”