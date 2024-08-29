Halifax man to face sentencing over his role in multi-million pound waste dumping scam

Approximately 1,000 tonnes of baled waste was illegally deposited at Heald Top Farm, Bacup, Lancashire. EA

A Halifax man is to face a major sentencing hearing for his role in a multi-million pound gangland operation over the dumping of toxic waste.

Investigations by the Environment Agency (EA) have uncovered a staggering scam around huge sums of baled waste - around 2,170 double-decker buses' worth - dumped nationwide.

Now Richard Hopkinson, 52 and from Halifax, is among three men to face sentencing after being convicted under a probe called Operation Cesium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised criminal gang members approached facilities and offered to dispose of waste at reduced costs, which they later abandoned, EA intelligence revealed.

Approximately 1,000 tonnes of baled waste was illegally deposited at Heald Top Farm, Bacup, Lancashire. EA

More than 26,000 tonnes of waste is thought to have been dumped across 17 sites stretching from Liverpool to Lancashire, Yorkshire, Shropshire and Humberside.

Emma Viner, investigations manager for the EA, said this was a major operation.

“Operation Cesium was a complex investigation into large-scale waste dumps across the country by a gang who spared little thought for their victims and the environmental, financial and health impacts they caused," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang would enter into rental or lease arrangements with landowners or farmers, the EA said, pretending to store plastic pellets or cars, or for temporary storage.

Instead, they would dump huge amounts of baled waste at the site. They also forced entry to some unused sites, according to officials, even deploying 'security officers’ in hi-vis clothing to make their efforts appear legitimate.

Hopkinson is one of three men who admitted various environmental, company and fraud offences at hearings in Birmingham on July 18 and July 26.

Marcus Hughes, 53 and from Stoke-on-Trent, provided transport and drivers from his haulage company by deploying more than half his fleet of 22 HGV lorries and trailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert McDonagh, 51 and from Watford, hired trailers and plant machinery by using false details to transport and deposit the waste, the EA said.

And Hopkinson, who sourced the waste from several companies and coordinated its collection and disposal. He faces nine counts over fraud and waste dumping. All three are set for sentencing in December.

According to the EA, the trio are estimated to have avoided landfill costs in excess of £2.7m, while the cost of clearing the waste at the landowners’ expense is thought to be in excess of £3.2m.

For their victims, said the environmental body, the cost has not only been to remove the waste – and the rats and environmental hazards that came with it – but the financial and environment impact has forced some businesses to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some sites have also had to be demolished, while victims' health and the wellbeing of entire communities has also been impacted.