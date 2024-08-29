Halifax man to face sentencing over his role in multi-million pound waste dumping scam
Investigations by the Environment Agency (EA) have uncovered a staggering scam around huge sums of baled waste - around 2,170 double-decker buses' worth - dumped nationwide.
Now Richard Hopkinson, 52 and from Halifax, is among three men to face sentencing after being convicted under a probe called Operation Cesium.
Organised criminal gang members approached facilities and offered to dispose of waste at reduced costs, which they later abandoned, EA intelligence revealed.
More than 26,000 tonnes of waste is thought to have been dumped across 17 sites stretching from Liverpool to Lancashire, Yorkshire, Shropshire and Humberside.
Emma Viner, investigations manager for the EA, said this was a major operation.
“Operation Cesium was a complex investigation into large-scale waste dumps across the country by a gang who spared little thought for their victims and the environmental, financial and health impacts they caused," she added.
The gang would enter into rental or lease arrangements with landowners or farmers, the EA said, pretending to store plastic pellets or cars, or for temporary storage.
Instead, they would dump huge amounts of baled waste at the site. They also forced entry to some unused sites, according to officials, even deploying 'security officers’ in hi-vis clothing to make their efforts appear legitimate.
Hopkinson is one of three men who admitted various environmental, company and fraud offences at hearings in Birmingham on July 18 and July 26.
Marcus Hughes, 53 and from Stoke-on-Trent, provided transport and drivers from his haulage company by deploying more than half his fleet of 22 HGV lorries and trailers.
Robert McDonagh, 51 and from Watford, hired trailers and plant machinery by using false details to transport and deposit the waste, the EA said.
And Hopkinson, who sourced the waste from several companies and coordinated its collection and disposal. He faces nine counts over fraud and waste dumping. All three are set for sentencing in December.
According to the EA, the trio are estimated to have avoided landfill costs in excess of £2.7m, while the cost of clearing the waste at the landowners’ expense is thought to be in excess of £3.2m.
For their victims, said the environmental body, the cost has not only been to remove the waste – and the rats and environmental hazards that came with it – but the financial and environment impact has forced some businesses to close.
Some sites have also had to be demolished, while victims' health and the wellbeing of entire communities has also been impacted.
Ms Viner said teams were committed to action: "We take our responsibility to protect people and the environment seriously, whether by stopping large-scale dumping or making life harder for criminals by disrupting illegal activity through tough and decisive action.”