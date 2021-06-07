Halifax man's horrifying injuries after appalling attack

Sean Ryan was attacked on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Ryan suffered concussion and needed his skin glued back onto his face after the assault at Lister Court, near Pellon Lane, on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old was walking home when the attack happened.

He remembers being asked by a man if he had a cigarette and thinks he suffered a blow to his head.

His sickened family are urging anyone who saw the assault or has information that might help with the police's investigation to come forward.

“My niece went down there after it happened. She said there was blood all over the place,” said his sister, Beverley Sayle.

“His skin had flopped down over his face and you could see his skull.

“He is in shock, we all are.

“If anyone knows anything about what happened, please contact the police.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of a serious assault which is alleged to have occurred in Lister Court at around 4.45pm on Saturday, June 5.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this matter and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13210279644.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

