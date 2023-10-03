Halifax murders: Police name two young men stabbed to death on Yorkshire street
Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, both died after being attacked on Commercial Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. A third man was injured.
The Clark family said: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.
“A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.”
“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”
The Shah family added: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.
“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.
“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.
“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”
Two men arrested, both aged 18, have been released on bail pending further enquiries. A third man, aged 19,remains in custody. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody at this time.Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “Our enquiries into this very serious incident are ongoing and more information is starting to emerge about what happened.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or from those with footage that will assist, as this is likely to be a key factor in the progression of this investigation.
“We continue to support the families of Joshua and Haidar at this very sad time and remain determined to get the answers that they need and the justice that they deserve.”
Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of 1st October or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.