A teenager has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car which was involved in a police chase in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police has closed Halifax Road in Bradford while it investigates the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Monday (Sep 16).

A statement from the force said a marked car saw a vehicle which was believed to be travelling above the speed limit and turned around the follow the car.

Two 33-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the incident - one on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and the other on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The statement added: “As the patrol car turned around to the opposite carriageway, the suspect vehicle was now out of sight.

“Officers then located a pedestrian on Halifax Road who had been hit by the suspect vehicle which had failed to stop at the scene.

“A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road is currently closed whilst police investigations are carried out. Enquiries are ongoing this morning to locate the driver of the vehicle.

“A voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made.”