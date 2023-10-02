All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Halifax stabbing: Second man dies after three men stabbed in early hours of morning in Halifax

A second man has died following a stabbing attack in the early hours of the morning in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday (Oct 1) three men had been stabbed in an attack in Commercial Street in Halifax, at 3.48am. All three were rushed to hospital. One man was confirmed dead on Sunday, but the force confirmed today (Mon, Oct 2) that a second man has now died.

The third man is still in hospital with what police said were “non-life threatening injuries”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later, while police said a 19-year-old died late on Sunday evening. The third man, aged 18, has been treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.

Most Popular
Police and forensic officers on Fountain Street near the scene of a triple stabbing in Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and forensic officers on Fountain Street near the scene of a triple stabbing in Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and forensic officers on Fountain Street near the scene of a triple stabbing in Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of October 1, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.