A second man has died following a stabbing attack in the early hours of the morning in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday (Oct 1) three men had been stabbed in an attack in Commercial Street in Halifax, at 3.48am. All three were rushed to hospital. One man was confirmed dead on Sunday, but the force confirmed today (Mon, Oct 2) that a second man has now died.

The third man is still in hospital with what police said were “non-life threatening injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later, while police said a 19-year-old died late on Sunday evening. The third man, aged 18, has been treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police and forensic officers on Fountain Street near the scene of a triple stabbing in Commercial Street in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of October 1, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.