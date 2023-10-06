All Sections
Halifax stabbing: Teenager appears in court charged with murder and attempted murder after triple stabbing in Yorkshire

A teenager accused of murder and attempted murder after a triple stabbing in Halifax has made his first appearance at crown court.
By Katie Dickinson, PA
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:35 BST

Rashane Douglas, 19, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of three men being assaulted on Commercial Street, in the centre of the West Yorkshire town, just before 3.50am.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital. The third man, aged 18, received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Tributes continue to be left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths on Sunday in HalifaxTributes continue to be left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths on Sunday in Halifax
Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was not asked to enter pleas to any of the four charges when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

Appearing via video link from prison, Douglas spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing.

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded the defendant in custody until his next appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 2.