Man with an axe arrested after two people assaulted in Yorkshire village

A man has been arrested after two people were attacked with an axe in a quiet Yorkshire village, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Gateforth Lane in Hambleton, near Selby, following reports of a man with an axe.

Paramedics also attended the scene and discovered a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s had been assaulted.

Both of the victims were taken to hospital following the incident, which happened shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (Sep 2).

A hunt was launched for the man and he was found by officers just over two hours later in nearby Thorpe Willoughby.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.13pm on Tuesday (Sep 2), police were alerted to an address on Gateforth Lane, Hambleton, Selby, following reports a 32-year-old man was making threats and had assaulted a man aged in his 20s and woman aged in her 50s while armed with an axe.

“Paramedics attended and the injured people received treatment at hospital.

“The suspect made off from the location on foot. He was located and arrested by armed officers on Fox Lane, Thorpe Willoughby, at 8.57pm.

“He remains in police custody for questioning.”