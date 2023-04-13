A family has paid tribute to a “beloved father, brother, son and grandson” who died when the car he was driving hit parked vehicles after a short police pursuit.

Victim Daniel McBride’s son Stefan issued a statement as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision in the Handsworth area of Sheffield on Monday night.

Stefan McBride said: “It is with great sadness that we’re paying tribute to the loss of a beloved father, brother, son and grandson, Daniel McBride, who died on Monday following a road traffic collision on Retford Road, Sheffield.

“We ask that people give our family privacy at this time whilst we grieve our loss together as a family. Daniel was a lovable character and will be missed dearly.”

Undated family handout photo of Daniel McBride. A family has paid tribute to a "beloved father, brother, son and grandson" who died when the car he was driving hit parked cars after a short police pursuit. Issue date: Thursday April 13, 2023.

The IOPC said a black Mercedes collided with two parked cars on Retford Road, near the junction with Coalbrook Road, at around 11pm on Monday.

A spokesman said that before the collision, the Mercedes passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The officer driving began a short pursuit lasting about 13 seconds, he said.

The IOPC confirmed Mr McBride, who was 40, was the driver of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The spokesman said the IOPC was notified by South Yorkshire Police on the night of the incident and it sent investigators to the scene.

He said they have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved, and recovered dashcam footage and CCTV from the area, but the investigation remains in its very early stages.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McBride’s family and friends, and to all those affected by his death.

“We have been in contact with his family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.

