A woman and a 15-year-old girl have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during an attack in Sheffield. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a "domestic incident" in Harborough Way, Manor, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, August 30.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury.

Her condition is not deemed to be life threatening, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury.

Her condition is also said to be not life-threatening or life-altering.

Both remain in hospital.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,

He is in police custody.

Detective inspector Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation, said he believes it is an "isolated incident".

He said: "A scene remains in place as we continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

“We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise.

“I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

“If you do have any information that can assist, please do get in touch.”

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a person who was seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident, as they may hold vital information to help ongoing enquiries.