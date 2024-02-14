All Sections
Harehills death: Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Leeds after woman's body found

Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found inside a house in Yorkshire.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills, Leeds, at around 3pm on Monday (February 12) after the force received a call reporting concerns for a person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman.

A police cordon has been put in place as investigations take place to establish exactly what happened.

The police scene, in place on Brown Hill Terrace, between Sunderland Road and Harehills Lane, in Leeds after a woman's body was found.
The police scene, in place on Brown Hill Terrace, between Sunderland Road and Harehills Lane, in Leeds after a woman's body was found.

Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 0930 of 12/2."

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

