Harehills death: Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Leeds after woman's body found
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills, Leeds, at around 3pm on Monday (February 12) after the force received a call reporting concerns for a person.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman.
A police cordon has been put in place as investigations take place to establish exactly what happened.
Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 0930 of 12/2."
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
