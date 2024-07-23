Harehills disorder: 40 suspects identified by police using facial recognition amid court appearances

Police investigating disorder in Harehills on Thursday evening said they have made 20 arrests – with 40 suspects identified using ‘all available technologies’.

West Yorkshire Police said 20 arrests have been made in total, with 17 of these directly related to the night’s disorder on July 18 and three made because of other issues within the area.

A statement from the force said said: “In our efforts to identify everyone involved, we have used all available technologies including facial recognition and analysis of hundreds of pieces of social media content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result of this and the response to our appeals, 40 suspects have been identified.”

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

Of those arrested so far, three have been charged on suspicion of committing criminal offences.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, Leeds and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, Leeds, are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday July 23, both charged with arson reckless as to endanger life and violent disorder.

As previously reported, Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, appeared before Magistrates on Monday July 22 charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other parties arrested have been released on police bail with conditions imposed to reduce the likelihood of further offending.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “Arresting and bringing to justice those involved in last week’s disorder in Harehills remains a key focus for the force.“A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder, with initial arrests taking place early on Friday morning and continuing over the weekend. We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.“I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“We continue to work with the communities of Harehills and have engaged in several community meetings since Thursday evening. These have been well-attended allowing us to understand the strength of feeling in the community and support for police action.“Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community. This targeted support will continue for as long as it is necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Major Incident Portal has been created where anyone with information, photos, video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder.

Anyone with any information can also contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference Op Jerviswick.