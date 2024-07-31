Harehills disorder: Fourth person charged over disorder in Leeds suburb
The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.
West Yorkshire Police said Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with violent disorder and arson.
He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
After the disorder, police said they had made 20 arrests in total, with 17 directly related to the night's disorder and three made because of other issues within the area.
It said that, following appeals, a total of 40 suspects had been identified.
Three people have already been charged with arson reckless as to endanger life and violent disorder.
Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Leeds, Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, Leeds, and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, Leeds, are all due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 19.
The disorder was sparked by social services' involvement with a family in the area.