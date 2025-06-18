A man has been jailed for more than two years after admitting arson during a major disorder which happened in a Leeds suburb last summer.

Jordan Dutton was jailed for two years and four months at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Jun 16) after admitting arson and violent disorder.

The 26-year-old, of cowper Crescent in Leeds, admitted both offence which took place during the evening of July 18, 2024.

He is the 18th person to be convicted as part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing investigation into the disorder, which spread across two days. So far 76 people have been arrested as part of the investigation with 35 charged.

A double decker bus was set alight and a police car was overturned during the disorder in Harehills on July 18 and 19.

Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, of Leeds District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Jordan Dutton as part of our continuing investigation into the disgraceful disorder committed in Harehills last summer.

“At the time we promised residents we would not stop till we had identified everyone we possibly could who was involved in offending and took action against them.

Jordan Dutton of Cowper Crescent was jailed over his involvement in the 2024 Harehills disorder. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

“We are determined to keep that promise and bring everyone involved in the Harehills disorder to justice. We also remain keen to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation. “

At a previous court hearing, it was revealed the disorder grew out of a reaction to four children being taken into care.

Police were called to assist social services at around 5pm when a group gathered outside a house in Luxor Street and started "shouting and growing disorderly".

The crowd continued to grow and police "were forced to withdraw" after becoming outnumbered and targeted by missiles.

The court heard the incident "deteriorated from there" as a police vehicle was flipped onto its side.

Attempts were made to enlist the help of a Roma councillor to quell the rising tension, but by 6.30pm between 300 and 400 people were on the street.