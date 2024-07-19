Police have vowed to bring the people responsible for the disorder in Harehills to justice after making the first arrests in relation to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said it has already made ‘several’ arrests and expects to make even more in the coming days. Detectives are continuing to check CCTV and social media footage to help bring those responsible to justice.

The force also confirmed the disorder broke out after it was called to support staff from Children’s Social Care who were being “met with hostility when dealing with a child protection matter”.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said: “There has understandably been a great deal of speculation, commentary and concern following the disorder in Harehills, Leeds, overnight. Our officers responded to a call from Children’s Social Care at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday 18 July) after social workers reported being met with hostility when dealing with a child protection matter.

The scene around the Compton Road area of Harehills where vehicles were set on fire

“Responding officers were attacked and helped Children’s Social Care staff withdraw to a place of safety. As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set. We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.

"A decision was taken to withdraw these officers temporarily as it was evident that the police was their sole target. This allowed for further community mediation to take place in order to calm the situation.

"Police then returned to the area with Fire colleagues to extinguish the remaining fires which were self-contained and didn’t pose a wider risk. By this point the crowd had diminished and officers were able to fully restore order.

"Throughout the night several arrests were made in relation to the disorder and further arrests will be made over the next few days. The force Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation which will include reviewing CCTV and social media footage and images to identify the perpetrators.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for all those who were involved and will work closely with our criminal justice partners to bring them to justice."

A major incident portal has been launched by the police and is asking anyone with footage to upload it through the portal, which can be found here.

Anyone with any information can contact the force under Op Jerviswick or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A statement from Councillors James Lewis and Tom Riordan said: “This was a very challenging difficult situation for our staff, WYP and other blue light partners, the family concerned and the local community.

"Whilst some of the footage was clearly very worrying, there was a clear approach to managing the situation. We would like to stress that no one was hurt with local councillors and community leaders on the ground working through the night to calm the situation.