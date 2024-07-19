The Home Secretary condemned the “shocking scenes and attacks” in Harehills, east Leeds, where there was a “large” police presence on Thursday evening, with helicopters deployed to the area.

Livestream footage on social media showed vehicles, including a bus, ablaze, while other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a post on X: “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.”

Officers were called to an incident at an address in Luxor Street at 5pm on Thursday where they found an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children, West Yorkshire Police said.

More people started to attend the location and the agency workers and children were taken to a safe place.

A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area where “pockets of disorder” were emerging.

In a statement, the force said: “More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident.

“Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Yorkshire Police added that they will conduct a full investigation into “all criminal offences… including damage to vehicles from fire”.

“(All criminal offences), will be fully investigated by detectives from Leeds CID and the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team,” police said.

The spokesman assured the public those involved in the violent uprising would be held accountable for their actions.