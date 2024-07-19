These are the first pictures of the aftermath of last night’s disorder in Harehills, as the fire service has put out a statement saying it was ‘unsafe’ for them to tackle the blazes.

A huge number of officers were sent to the scene in Harehills last night to deal with a large scale disorder, which included a number of altercations on the streets as well as fires being lit.

Footage on social media showed vehicles, including a bus, ablaze, while other videos showed a toppled police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.

Vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay at home on Thursday night, with a large police presence and helicopters deployed to the area.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Photo credit: Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

Video and images from the scene show a bus on fire, and the pictures from this morning show the aftermath of the disorder, as four officers guarded the scene around a torched vehicle on Foundry Approach.

West Yorkshire Police attempted to reassured residents in a statement which said officers “are responding to the disorder incidents which have taken place, and that appropriate specialist public order resources are attending”.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the area at around 6pm, but was unable to put out the fires because it was ‘unsafe’. It also thanked local community leaders for intervening, allowing the crews to put out the fires by midnight.

The statement said: “At around 6pm yesterday (July 18), we were called upon to assist West Yorkshire Police in response to antisocial activities in the Harehills area of Leeds.

“During the course of the evening, two fires were ignited. After evaluating the situation and considering the potential danger to our fire crews, it was determined that it was not safe to put out the fires.

“We are grateful for the efforts of local community leaders who intervened, enabling us to safely extinguish the fires just after midnight. We want to assure the public that we were ready to respond promptly if lives or homes were in danger.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin condemned the “violent and thoughtless actions” in Harehills, east Leeds, adding that “such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated”.

Ms Brabin said in a statement: “I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night.

“Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation.

“I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.