Harehills: Man intends to deny arson and violent disorder after Harehills disturbances

By Katie Dickinson
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
A man accused of arson and violent disorder after serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb intends to deny the charges, a court heard.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Leeds, was charged with setting a bus on fire by standing next to it with a lighter during the disorder in Harehills on Thursday evening (Jul 18).

On Monday (Jul 22) he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The court heard Dobre, a Romanian national, has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charges.

A JCB clears the remains of a burnt out bus, which is cordoned off by police, on Foundry Approach in Harehills, Leeds. July 19, 2024.A JCB clears the remains of a burnt out bus, which is cordoned off by police, on Foundry Approach in Harehills, Leeds. July 19, 2024.
A JCB clears the remains of a burnt out bus, which is cordoned off by police, on Foundry Approach in Harehills, Leeds. July 19, 2024.

Prosecutor Diane Rawnsley said: "On July 18 there was large scale public disorder in Harehills triggered by social services' involvement with a family."

The court heard father-of-two Dobre, who followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter, was arrested at a bus stop on Friday afternoon, the day after the disorder.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on August 19 .

District Judge Tim Capstick told him: "These two offences you are charged with are serious allegations. One can only be dealt with at the crown court."

