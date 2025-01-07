Harehills riots: Boy, 12, charged over disorder in Leeds suburb which saw bus set alight
The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.
On Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said a 12-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
Police said more than 40 arrests have so far been made following the disorder, with 15 people charged and five sentenced.
A force spokesperson said: “West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the disorder on July 18 and 19 which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.
“Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.”