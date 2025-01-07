A 12-year-old boy has been charged over serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb over the summer, police said.

The disorder in Harehills on July 18 saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight.

On Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said a 12-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Police said more than 40 arrests have so far been made following the disorder, with 15 people charged and five sentenced.

The bus burning in Harehills from the trouble that flared on the night of July 18. (pic by National World) | National World

A force spokesperson said: “West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the disorder on July 18 and 19 which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.