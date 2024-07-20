Calm has returned to the streets of Harehills following the shocking large-scale disorder which took place on Thursday night, West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin has said.

West Yorkshire Police said the rioting broke out in Harehills, in the east of the city, on Thursday evening as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.

Responding officers were attacked and helped social care staff to safety before the disorder escalated with people damaging vehicles and setting fires.

Five people have been taken into custody after scenes of violent disorder in the Leeds suburb, with police warning further arrests will be made as part of a “relentless” investigation.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Photo credit: Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

West Yorkshire mayor Ms Brabin said calm returned to the streets of the area on Friday night, and said the events of Thursday night does not define the community of Harehills.

She said: “Good to see calm return to Harehills last night. I would like to thank those in the community who really stepped up to help us ease tensions and deescalate the situation.

“Decent people who care deeply about this vibrant and diverse part of the city, which they are rightly proud to call home.

“I also thank the Home Secretary for making it her priority to visit the city and meet with us yesterday.

“We are clear - Thursday night’s events do not define Harehills. And we will work tirelessly with the community, the police, and Leeds City Council to move on and upwards from those unacceptable scenes of violence.”

In an update on Friday evening, West Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said: “We have made a number of arrests in connection with the breakout of disorder in Harehills last night with five people taken into custody.

“Officers from the Major Enquiry Team continue at significant pace to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disorder and we have teams deployed to arrest those who have been identified. We’re making arrests and will continue to do so over the next few days.