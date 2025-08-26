Harley Davidson rider dies after being involved in crash on rural Yorkshire road

A motorcycle rider has died after being involved in a crash on a rural Yorkshire road on Bank Holiday Monday.

Humberside Police said a Harley Davidson motorbike was involved in a crash with a grey Audi A5 on Lelley Road at its junction with the B1240 Sproatley Road near Preston at around 12.20pm.

Emergency services attended but the rider of the motorbike, who has been named as 68-year-old Stephen Coulson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family is being supported by specially trained police officers.

A statement from police said: “The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment to minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released under investigation.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of August 25.

