The family of a 13-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Yorkshire have paid tribute to their ‘strong and funny’ son.

Harrison Reynolds, who was from Halifax, died when a black Vauxhall Astra left the road and crashed on the A672 Oldham Road shortly before 1am on February 4.

Five other teenagers who were in the car at the same time as Harrison have been arrested and have since been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

A statement the Harrison’s family, issued through the force, said: “Harrison, this is not goodbye forever it is until we meet again. From the first moment you were born you stole our hearts. Our life has always been you and our family. We have always loved you every day.

“We wish we could change places with you as our hearts feel numb, but you will always be with us. You are a strong and funny boy who liked to keep us on our toes. Just know you were the best version of yourself, and we will always be proud to call you ours.

“You were just too precious for this world and the angels needed you. Until we meet again my boy, we all love you and miss you. Forever 13 our H.

“We would like to thank everyone for the support we have had and ask for some privacy so we can grieve together as a family.”