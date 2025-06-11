Harrogate Garden Centre: Police looking for this couple who allegedly left scene of crash

Police officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking for this couple in connection with a fail to stop crash at Harrogate Garden Centre at Bishop Monkton near Harrogate.

It happened at around 4.45pm on April 25, 2025 and involved a white vehicle colliding with a parked car.

Footage shows the couple checking the damage before driving away without leaving their details, police said.

The reg-number of the vehicle could not be seen on the CCTV. However, images of the occupants have been taken from inside the garden centre.

A spokesperson for NYP said: “Please contact us if you recognise the couple pictured on CCTV.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.