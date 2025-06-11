Harrogate Garden Centre: Police looking for this couple who allegedly left scene of crash
It happened at around 4.45pm on April 25, 2025 and involved a white vehicle colliding with a parked car.
Footage shows the couple checking the damage before driving away without leaving their details, police said.
The reg-number of the vehicle could not be seen on the CCTV. However, images of the occupants have been taken from inside the garden centre.
A spokesperson for NYP said: “Please contact us if you recognise the couple pictured on CCTV.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250073447 when passing on information.”