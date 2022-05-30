Harrogate Borough Council applied applied for a closure order at a property at 4 Cawthorn Avenue in Harrogate which was approved last week by the courts.

The order will last for three months until August 26 and any breaches of it are deemed a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.

Coun Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for safer communities and housing, said: “It is imperative that residents across the Harrogate district feel safe in their homes and community.

Insp Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police added: “This action once again demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Harrogate remains one of the safest towns to live in.

“By listening to residents and working with partners like Harrogate Borough Council, we can address concerns head-on while offering the appropriate support to any vulnerable people we encounter.”

She also asked that residents should share concerns or reports of crime and anti-social behaviour with police about this or other properties by calling 101.