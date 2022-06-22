Harrogate residents shocked as drink driver crashes Audi into two cars on their driveway and damages garage

A drink driver demolished the front wall of a garden, struck two cars on the driveway and damaged a garage at a house in Harrogate

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:20 pm

The driver lost control of his Audi in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the car left the road and caused carnage.

North Yorkshire Police traffic officer David Minto shared an image of the aftermath, adding that the residents of the house affected saw the driver trying to flee the scene.

TC Minto confirmed that he was located by a police dog unit several streets away and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

The aftermath of the crash at a house in Harrogate

He was interviewed today and released under investigation to await the results of a blood sample test.