Harry Abbott: Police arrest 19-year-old on suspicion of murder
Harry Abbott was stabbed at an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft, on Wednesday October 8.
The 19 year old remains in police custody at this time.
Officers are no longer looking for Alfie Milburn, West Yorkshire Police said.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about what happened in Seacroft and Harehills on Wednesday October 8, 2025.
The Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October.
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.