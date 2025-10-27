Detectives investigating the murder of Harry Abbott have arrested a 19-year-old man.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Abbott was stabbed at an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft, on Wednesday October 8.

The 19 year old remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are no longer looking for Alfie Milburn, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the murder of Harry Abbott have arrested a 19-year-old man.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about what happened in Seacroft and Harehills on Wednesday October 8, 2025.

The Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October.