A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the heart with a hunting knife at a school in Sheffield, a court has heard.

Harvey Willgoose died on Monday after he was injured at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm.

Another 15-year-old boy appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday (Feb 5) charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The court heard the knife “went through his (Harvey’s) rib and punctured his heart” following an altercation.

Undated handout photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of Harvey Willgoose

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into youth detention accommodation by District Judge Tim Spruce to appear before the city’s crown court on Thursday (Feb 6).

The judge told the teenager, who sat in the dock with his head bowed throughout the hearing: “You will be aware that you are charged with offences arising from an incident on Monday the 3rd of February.

“There is an allegation that you murdered Harvey Willgoose on that date.

“It is early days in this investigation but this allegation involves a knife, a hunting knife, being taken into school and used to stab another pupil in broad daylight, resulting in the death of that pupil.”

Prosecutor Rob Coyne said a lockdown incident at the school which occurred the week prior “did not directly involve” the defendant or Harvey.

The school had gone into lockdown after there were “threats of violence” between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

They later released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’. Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all. Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”