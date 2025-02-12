Harvey Willgoose: Mayor Oliver Coppard pledges 'zero tolerance approach' to knife crime in South Yorkshire

Oliver Coppard has promised a 'zero tolerance' approach to knife crime in South Yorkshire following the recent murder of a 15-year-boy in a Sheffield school.

The mayor paid tribute to Harvey Willgoose, who died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road in the city.

Speaking at a mayoral board meeting on Tuesday, Mr Coppard said: “The events of last week show the horrific consequences of what knife crime can do to our communities and indeed is doing to our communities. Lives across not just South Yorkshire but the country are being shattered by knife crime.

"We would all agree enough is enough. There was a significant march in Sheffield on Saturday in support of Harvey’s family but also the idea that we want people to drop the knife and any incident of knife crime is one too many.”

A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

He said South Yorkshire Police had already launched a knife crime initiative shortly before Harvey’s death.

"We see this as a significant issue and I don’t think any of us will resile from that zero tolerance approach to knife crime when it does happen.”

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

