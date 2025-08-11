Harvey Willgoose: Mother says son’s murderer needs to be ‘made an example of’

The mother of Harvey Willgoose has said she feels sorry for the teenager who stabbed her son to death at their school, saying she believes he was “let down”, like her son.

But Caroline Willgoose said she also believes the 15-year-old – who was found guilty last week of murdering Harvey, also 15, with a hunting knife at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield – needs to be “made an example of” when he is sentenced in October.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Mrs Willgoose was asked by Richard Madeley: “What are your thoughts about the boy who did this?”

She said: “I feel sorry for him. Because I think he’s been let down. I think Harvey’s been let down.

Harvey Willgoose's sister Sophie Willgoose (centre) reads a statement with her parents Caroline (left) and Mark Willgoose outside Sheffield Crown Court, after a 15-year-old boy was found guilty of his murder. Harvey, 15, was stabbed in the heart in front of horrified children by another 15-year-old boy who had brought a hunting knife to school. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

“This shouldn’t have happened. There were so many red flags.

“They must have known what he was like when his mum said that he’d took an axe in to school.”

Madeley asked Mrs Willgoose what she believed the sentence should be when the defendant returns to Sheffield Crown Court on October 22.

She said: “I think he’s got to be made an example of.”

And she said she believe the judge should lift the order which guarantees the perpetrator’s anonymity, due to his age.

Harvey’s sister Sophie said of the killer: “He’s a 15-year-old boy. We’d like to think that he didn’t want to murder Harvey.

“He’s just from a troubled background and services have let him down.”

She described the trauma of the six-week long trial and how watching the CCTV of her brother being stabbed will “haunt me forever”.

The women said they are campaigning for knife arches to be installed in all secondary schools and colleges.

Caroline Willgoose said: “I know it goes a lot deeper than that. But, let’s start somewhere, and then go into schools and educate children of the devastation, the pure devastation, of what this has caused.”

Mrs Willgoose believes her son’s death could have been prevented, especially after the killer’s mother reported him having an axe.

The jury in the trial also heard how the school’s assistant head asked the defendant if he had anything on him which he should not hours before the murder, and the boy said he did not.

Mrs Willgoose said last week: “If you have a reason to ask that child, you’ve got a reason to search that child.”

Asked about knife crime and the Willgooses’ campaign on the same ITV programme, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “It is something that terrifies me.

“I don’t think anyone could have heard the testimony of Caroline and Sophie and not be moved.”

Ms Davies-Jones said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is looking at the family’s proposals on knife arches.

She said she was “really keen” to examine the family’s experience of the criminal justice system.

Steve Davies, chief executive of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said on Friday: “We think especially of Harvey’s family, loved ones and friends today. We cannot begin to imagine the immeasurable impact the loss of Harvey has had on them.

“Harvey was a much-loved, positive and outgoing pupil whose memory will be cherished by all who knew him. As a community we have been devastated by his death and we continue to think of him every day.

“Harvey’s death was an unimaginable tragedy for all, and one that understandably gives rise to a number of questions from his family and others.

