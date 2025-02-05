Harvey Willgoose: Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old stabbed to death at school

By Ellie Ng, PA
Published 5th Feb 2025, 08:02 BST
A teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

Harvey died after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear at Sheffield Youth Court later on Wednesday.

Undated handout photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, at about 12.17pm on Monday. South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.”

